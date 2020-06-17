Erie residents show support for local law enforcement

Some Erie residents are taking a stand for local law enforcement. Residents did this by walking around Erie City Hall with signs that state “I support our Erie Police Department.”

One of the demonstrators said that he is doing this to show that not everyone is against the force right now and he appreciates the work they are doing to keep the community safe.

“I think they need to support because there are a lot of people who are vocal about it but not going and having protest like the protests against the police. I think they ought to know there are a bunch of people out there that actually do support them,” said an anonymous source.

Another demonstrator explained that he is doing this to show his support and belief that the majority of officers are good people.