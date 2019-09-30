Erie residents show support for National Coffee Day

This story is sure to give you an extra boost. Today is National Coffee Day!

National Coffee Day gives coffee lovers the opportunity to indulge in an extra cup of java. The Tipsy Bean took part in the special day by offering a variety of coffee specials, including a cold brew, iced coffee and even coffee liqueur.

The Tipsy Bean is looking to give customers an extra burst of energy to help celebrate and expand the growth of the Hill District.

“A coffee shop is where people want to gather and want to spend time together, and they want to socialize, they want to study, read books, so this is a really social environment and having that within the Hill District is allowing for people to come and stay for awhile.” said Gisele Littrell, owner of the Tipsy Bean.

The Tipsy Bean is open daily except for on Mondays.