Erie residents speak on accuracy of Punxsutawney Phil’s forecast

Punxsutawney Phil made his presence felt on Wednesday at Gobbler’s Knob as he ventured from his climate-controlled burrow to answer the question on everyone’s mind. Will it be six more weeks of winter or an early spring?

Phil’s prognostication didn’t seem to bother the hundreds who gathered in Punxsutawney before dawn to hear the sage forecaster’s prediction.

But, how accurate is the world’s most famous groundhog and can you rely on the accuracy of his forecast? We took to the streets of Erie to hear your answers.

“The ground, I think, it’s always the opposite of what he says, you know. I think he said six more weeks today so I expect a sooner spring coming up this year,” said Michael Sweitzer, Erie resident.

“I don’t think we should rely on animals to determine whether the weather is going to be like for each season,” said Jordan Graham, Erie resident.

“When it comes to winter, you just have to embrace it, it’s part of Erie and it’s what we do. It’s all about a mindset and trying to enjoy it, it’s just another season. I came from a place where summer was miserable, so I come to appreciate winter and change now. So, I like it,” said Ryan Hoover, Erie resident.