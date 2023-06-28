The haze and smell of the Canadian wildfires was apparent to most people here in Erie as they went through their day.

People out and about walking said they’re noticing a difference in the air, and they’re concerned that their pets could be at risk as well.

Erie had the worst air quality in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, and it was evident to some from the moment they woke up.

“This morning waking up, it was a little bit harder to breathe, I felt a little bit nauseous. I didn’t even think to check for the smoke because I was thinking, ah it’s over and done with,” said Luke Nero, an Erie resident.

But to Nero’s surprise, smokey conditions continued on Wednesday. He said with just one step outside, you can smell a bonfire-like smell.

Nero claims the air quality now feels worse than the previous time the Erie region was hit by Canadian wildfire smoke.

Another community member was on a business trip when the east coast was initially “smoked out” and recalls the similarities.

“When that was happening here, I was at a work conference in Princeton, New Jersey. That’s where it was really bad. I’ve definitely some similar things that were going on in Jersey a couple of weeks where it was really bad happening here. Hazy sky, funny smell,” said Joey Grosso, an Erie resident.

But sometimes, a trip outside is needed to walk Aspen, Nero’s dog. He said Aspen has been mostly staying put indoors but doesn’t know how severely Aspen might be impacted by the smoke.

So how should pet owners help to keep their pets safe from the poor air quality?

“Obviously, we want to get them out and we want to get them walked, but I would say shorten those trips. If you’re used to doing a two-mile walk, cut that in half. Don’t spend as much time outdoors, being mindful and maybe even shutting your windows. Again, the same way that we would treat ourselves, we should be ensuring that we’re being mindful of our pets too,” said Nicole Leone, executive director of the Erie Humane Society.

Leone adds that even things like water bowls can be contaminated by fine particles brought in by the smoke, so be sure to change water regularly.