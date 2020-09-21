Erie residents speak out about the changes PennDOT is making to improve the Bayfront Parkway

Erie residents will soon have a chance to speak out about the changes PennDOT is looking to make to improve the Bayfront Parkway.

Here is a look at what is happening with these changes and how some people are reacting.

Members of the Erie City Council are hosting a public hearing from those who are both for and against a multi million dollar road project.

Before this meeting happens however, some residents are looking to raise some awareness.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is working to invest in millions when it comes to making improvements to the Bayfront Parkway.

The end result is expected to be a better flow of traffic and connection of Erie’s Downtown and Bayfront for those traveling on foot, bike or car.

Some residents however believe that this project doesn’t look to protect those who call that area home.

“I feel like you guys have all this money for all of these plans for the highway, but you don’t have as many plans for the community and you are just giving us something to shut us up which is not going to be beneficial in 10 years for the community because we aren’t going to have access to our Bayfront,” said Jasmine Flores, Founder of Equality Coalition of Erie.

PennDOT’s plans call for an addition of a roundabout and pedestrian bridge at the end of both Sassafras and Holland Streets which has become one of the main sources of concern.

“I don’t see how roundabouts make the parkway safer for those of us who use it all the way from Eighth and Bayfront to Twelfth and Bayfront. I am also concerned about the environmental exclusion,” said Liz Allen, Erie County Council.

City Council President Jim Winarski said that after a study session with PennDOT, he believes the issue of pedestrian safety was addressed and now it’s time to move forward.

“I just see an opportunity here that we have a 100 million dollar investment in our Bayfront Parkway that I would hate to see go by the waste side and let this money go somewhere else in the municipality,” said Jim Winarski, City Council President.

Members of the Equity Coalition of Erie marched from Third and Holland Street to the Bayfront Connector up to Third and State Street in order to bring awareness to the community.

These members also plan to do this each night leading up to the public hearing.