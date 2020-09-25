Erie residents speak out during multi-million dollar Bayfront project public hearing

A significant number of residents are speaking out about the changes PennDOT expects to make to Erie’s Bayfront. This comes as Erie City Council host a hearing to allow residents to voice their opinions about Erie’s future.

More than 120 residents are voicing how these changes could help or hinder the future of the city. The vast majority are opposed to the project, some voicing their opinions saying more research needs to be done for a project this big.

A multi-million dollar project could soon permanently change the beauty of Erie’s Bayfront.

During a public City Council hearing, dozens of residents reacted to that plan.

“I’m concerned that this project is much too automobile, trucks and motorized vehicle centered.” said Veronica Rexford.

PennDOT’s plans call for roundabouts and pedestrian bridges at the end of both Sassafras and Holland Streets.

“We can’t satisfy everyone, we can reach some and compromise, and we can listen. I don’t want people to feel that their voices can’t count.” said Liz Allen, Erie City Councilwoman.

One resident that opposes the project says that this project eliminates Erie’s “close-knit feel.”

“The Bayfront is not upper Peach, we should not put a highway through where we’re supposed to be making an iconic connection between the downtown and the Bayfront.” said Adam Trott.

Whether it’s the plan, or not, the goal is a better traffic flow and connection between downtown and Bayfront

Some at the meeting were endorsing the plan, saying to have pedestrian access is crucial. PennDOT explained during the public hearing that construction could begin in 2022. The project would be completed in 2023 once a plan is in place.