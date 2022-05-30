Another fun way Erie residents are spending Memorial Day is by watching horse racing at Presque Isle Downs and Casino.

Seats are lined along the track as onlookers cheered on the duo or trio they want to win.

One family that is visiting Erie for a graduation decided to make their way to Presque Isle Downs to spend time with their loved ones and enjoy horse racing.

The family has their own method of picking a horse they want to win as they do not consider themselves to be horse experts.

“We are not horse experts. We like the Kentucky Derby, and Belmont, and Preakness. We just came up because they have live racing and it seems like fun,” said Brandon Hoffman, attendee.

Hoffman said that his family picks a horse they want to win for bragging rights, but ultimately looks to have fun with it.