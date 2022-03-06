It felt more like spring on March 6. as the temperatures reached the 70’s.

The weekend of March 4-6 felt like spring according to residents as the temperatures were in the 70’s and the weather was sunny.

People decided to take advantage of the great weather by heading to Presque Isle State Park where you could see the ice melting.

One family we spoke to said that they had plans for the day to take a walk and soak up as much good weather before it reportedly snows on March 7.

“That’s it, just take a walk about an hour out and then come back along the bay, and then we sometimes go over the life side, but today we’re just going to stay in the bay,” said Kelly Bongiorno, Erie Resident.

Residents hope that the good weather will continue.