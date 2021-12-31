Erie residents take advantage of unseasonably warm temperatures on New Year’s Eve

On this New Years Eve, some people are saying that it feels more like spring and are taking advantage of this unseasonably warm weather.

Temperatures reached a high of 50° in Erie. Families in Frontier Park are not complaining about the unseasonably warm weather.

“It’s a really nice day. It’s nice to get outside, anytime outside that the kids get to go outside and blow off some energy is absolutely great. It’s New Year’s Eve, so later today we are going to have a small celebration and have some close family over.” said Dan Eaton, Visiting Frontier Park.

One dog walker says, despite loving winter weather, it’s nice to be able to walk outside without dealing with snow on the ground.

“I think that it’s just a nice way to start the New Year with so many people out and about and to take a walk and see kids and their dogs and their families and it’s just kind of a hopeful way to start the new year.” said Joann Lanzillo, Visiting Frontier Park.

One former Erie resident visiting for the holiday says she was hoping to show her children what a typical Erie looks like.

“It would have been better to show them the snow since they were born in Florida, so they haven’t really experienced the whole snow aspect of winter yet.” said Aleah White, Visiting Frontier Park.

White says winters in Erie were much colder when she was growing up.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“It’s definitely a lot warmer than it usually is. By November, we’re getting snow pretty heavily throughout December and into January.” White said.

The average high temperature for New Year’s Eve in Erie is 37° and the average low is 24°. Meteorologists say this is the second warmest December on record.