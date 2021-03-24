Erie residents take advantage of warmer weather enjoying the outdoors

As things slowly get back to normal, the COVID-19 restrictions are loosening.

Many people were outside today enjoying the warm weather.

We spoke to some of those people who were down at Dobbins Landing. These people said that they are done being cooped up inside.

With the warm weather months on the horizon and many restrictions easing, a lot of people have a positive attitude.

Joe Mitchell was at Dobbins Landing doing some fishing. He said that he is not nervous because the COVID numbers are falling and he was ready to enjoy the outdoors.

“You know being cooped up behind four walls, it was a long hard winter and I am just glad we are all moving forward now and I can do some fishing finally,” Mitchell said.

We caught up with another man catching perch off the pier. He too is tired of COVID fatigue.

“I was stuck at home too with a whole bunch of snow, and being cooped up with it being that cold it drives you even more nuts because you can’t even go to the stores and relax because you have to worry about COVID,” said Jeremy, an Erie Resident.

Robert Bird is enjoying the warm weather and hopes that things get back to normal soon and he is taking his first steps in that direction.

“Last year was kind of a lost year. Staying out in the country, staying away from people. Now, we are getting in town a little bit,” Bird said.

Some people feel less nervous because they were able to get their vaccine already.

“Right after having the shot and now that everything is starting to look a little bit better, I don’t have as much worries,” said Bird.

Currently in Pennsylvania about 1.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.