“We’re just hanging out with some friends on this beautiful day and taking advantage of the weather, the sun, the warmth. We love it,” said Linda Nobel, Erie resident.

Folks are taking advantage of the nice, warm weather in Erie.

“It feels nice. First of all, people are comfortable to get out here without being worried about COVID and people without masks. It feels really nice to have that sense of normalcy,” said Rebecca Slavicek, Erie resident.

Local bars and restaurants are liking the warm weather too.

“It’s been nice to have the place get busy again and just to get a bunch of customers because it’s nice outside and people want to eat outside,” said Aidan Mulvihill, worker at Rum Runners.

“Yeah, it’s been awesome to be back and everyone is in a great mood. I think everybody was ready for us to be open again,” said Reilly Yonkers, Rum Runners worker.

Residents are also enjoying hitting the beaches of Presque Isle.

“It was really warm. It was nice and it felt, actually, like summer,” said Kendra Irons, Erie resident.

The lines were long and the tables were also full over at Sara’s Restaurant on Peninsula Drive.

“It’s amazing. When you go through some of the cold that we had in April, you forget how great the sunshine is, but everybody is happy and people are just having a great time,” said Sean Candela, Sara’s Restaurant owner.

Candela said it’s also great to train the new workers.

“Well, it’s really important because you are trying to train for the summer. If it is snowing, you’re not going to get in much training and people just stand around. It’s really great that you get mid-week and you get some great weather and everybody gets some practice for the summer,” Candela said.

“People better get out and enjoy this weather while it lasts. That’s for sure,” Slavicek said.