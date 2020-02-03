Erie residents take part in celebrations for Super Bowl 54

While the Super Bowl was in Miami, that did not stop people here in Erie from enjoying the big game. Many heading to local bars and restaurants to watch it. One of those places tonight was Buffalo Wild Wings.

Bryce Ebel was at Buffalo Wild Wings with his friends and there to have some fun.

“We’ll bring some board games, we’ll watch the Super Bowl and we will drink some beer.” Ebel said.

Ebel was there cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I think Patrick Mahomes deserve it and I would like to see Mahomes win it.” Ebel said.

Others, like Kaylee Nesselhauf, had a different take on the game.

“Just the energy of the crowd is just going to be really fun. Whoever wins, honestly I don’t care who wins but its going to be fun.” Nesselhauf said.

Erie resident Noah Wagers is grateful that one such team is not in the Super Bowl.

“I’m just glad that the Patriots are not in it this year. It’s nice to see someone new in it.” Wagers said

Brandon Mansell was there with his father after starting a tradition with him.

“We wanted to come and watch the game in a bigger environment. No one else in the family likes to do it so.” Mansell said.

Guillermo Alvarado, an employee of Buffalo Wild Wings, says there is always a good day for business.

“The majority of our sales are coming from take out since we opened at 11a.m.” Alvarado said.