Today, as part of a global initiative, students will be going on strike.

Students from around the world and right here in Erie will be leaving the classroom to protest a lack of action to address climate change.

Students will gather at Perry Square from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. for Climate Strike Erie with a variety of guest speakers urging lawmakers to take action before it is too late.

You can find more information about Climate Strike Erie on their Facebook page .