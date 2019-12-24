Erie residents talk about where they are getting some last minute Christmas shopping done

With Christmas Day less than 24 hours away, some people are scrambling to get their last minute Christmas shopping done.

Tiarra Braddock reports with where people went to find some last minute gifts.

For some people it is a tradition to start shopping for gifts on Christmas Eve, but for others, it simply came down to the fact that they waited till the last minute.

The clock is ticking when it comes to getting presents under the tree before Christmas.

“I wait till the last minute. It makes it a little more exciting, a little bit more of a challenge,” said Craig Allison, Erie resident.

Craig Allison decided to start buying presents for his family on Christmas Eve.

One of the places he did some shopping at is the Lavender Rabbit in Village West. He says he likes to shop local.

“Everything is sort of home grown and a lot of different flavors. We’ve purchased things here before and they’re phenomenal,” said Allison.

Micheline Succi is a Sales Representative at the gourmet cooking store Lavender Rabbit. She says there was a steady flow of people coming into the store to get unique gifts for their loved ones.

“If you know someone who likes to cook, we usually try to decipher what kind of cooking they like and then go from there as to what would be tailor made just for that person,” said Succi.

There was also a steady flow of customers over at Wild Birds Unlimited as people were trying to get some last minute shopping done.

“Ornaments, last minute stocking stuffers, all those kinds of things. People are starting their shopping and others are just finishing,” said Cheryl Zalik, Store Owner, Wild Birds Unlimited.

Zalik says no matter when people get their Christmas shopping done, she hopes everyone has a great holiday.

If you are still hoping to get some shopping done, you may be out of luck, because most stores close at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.