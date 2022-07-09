The 34th annual Greek Festival continued on Saturday after being a drive through event for the past two years.

Erie residents gathered at this festival to throw themselves into some Greek culture.

Children performed traditional dances for those who were in attendance. The festive dances were rooted in different regions of Greece.

Authentic Greek merchandise was also sold by vendors at the festival.

“Any place I go they say father when’s the festival? I’ll be there. All the people are excited. I think it’s a good event for all of the community of Erie to be together and have a good time just like vacation,” said Father Theofanis Nacopoulos, Assumption Greek Orthodox Church.

The festival will continue through Saturday until 10 p.m.