Erie residents to participate in worldwide candlelight vigil

On Friday, Erie County United and Erie residents are welcome to participate in “Lights for Liberty: A Nationwide Vigil to End Human Detention Camps.” According to Erie County United, the purpose of this event is to shine a light on the human rights abuses occurring at detention camps in the U.S.

Fridays vigil will be one of more than 600 similar events occurring worldwide on five continents.

Currently, the Erie County Jail shares daily housing, booking, and release reports with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Fridays vigil will begin with an Erie activist speaking on the issue of human detention camps in the United States. Erie residents will join thousands of activists around the world in lighting candles for a silent vigil for all the children and families currently held in detention camps.

The vigil will take place Friday July 12, 2019 at 8:30 p.m. Erie County United and Erie community members are welcome to meet across the street from the Erie County Prison, located at East 16 Street and Ash Street.