Erie residents to show support for graduating seniors

Tonight Erie residents have a chance to show their support for the city’s graduating seniors.

Officials from the Erie School District are asking all city residents to stand on their front porch or sidewalk tonight beginning at 7 p.m. for a coordinated city-wide round of applause for the graduating seniors from the class of 2020.

This is in recognition of the graduates from Erie High School, Northwest Pennsylvania Collegiate Academy and the Patrick J. Dipaolo Student Success Center at Emerson-Gridley.

Households can also show their support by displaying their school colors. Tonight’s event again starts at 7 p.m.