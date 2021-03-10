Erie residents visit Presque Isle State Park to take advantage of warm weather

With the spring temperatures today in Erie, many locals hit Presque Isle State Park to enjoy the nice weather.

Some say today’s weather is the perfect weather to enjoy the outdoors and not be so cooped up indoors. Visitors to Presque Isle also say it’s nice to be able to enjoy the lake view of the ice melting from Presque Isle.

“I especially love to see the winter fade away and the ice fade away because I can enjoy it even more, but it’s beautiful to watch the changes at Presque Isle throughout the seasons.” said Patty Gardocki.

“We’re just living it until the fullest. It’s so beautiful out.” said Daniel Henry.

“It’s so gorgeous, especially this time of year in March. It’s definitely nice seeing the sunshine, especially after so many months of being locked down in a pandemic and it’s nice to have that burst of sunlight.” said Bethany Schumann.