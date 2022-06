Members of Erie City Council got an earful from taxpayers.

Dozens of people showed up to the council meeting on June 15 to voice their support or opposition to additional public safety funding.

The city is considering allocating $14.1 million of its $76 million of ARP funding.

Some said the police department is overfunded, while others said the city needs more police officers to combat the rise in crime.

Council did not vote on the measure tonight.