Erie residents voiced their opinions at the first of two LERTA hearings

The first of two LERTA hearings took place at City Hall. Residents of Erie stood in line to voice their opinions, most of them with concerns. City officials say LERTA will improve conditions in Erie. Business owner Cameron Jensen doesn’t buy that. “Why should the City of Erie’s tax payer give you more money?” he said.

Chris Groner is the Director of economic & community development. He says the city has the data to show that LERTA works. “It’s not a tax cut for the wealthy,” said Groner.

City Council member Liz Allen was looking forward to what the public had to say. “According to the administration this will help to grow our tax base and it has in the past but I don’t know where the hang ups might be,” said Allen.

The last time the City of Erie had a hundred percent LERTA was 2007. The next public hearing will be on June 12th at the Blasco Library from 9 am to 11 am.