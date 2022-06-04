People had the chance to help area nonprofits while also getting in a little exercise this morning at Presque Isle.

The annual Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community took place Saturday morning at Beach 11.

About 1,000 were expected at this event, and the goal was to raise $100,000 for all of the Erie nonprofits who participated.

In 2021, the Erie Walk for a Healthy Community raised $29,074.

This is the 17th year for the walk here in Erie.

Eighteen of the non profits from this event are from the health and human service industry, all of them are from Northwest Pennsylvania.

“This is a great event for the Erie community and Erie nonprofits. So we help the Erie nonprofits. We underwrite the entire cost of this event so that Erie nonprofits, everything they raise they are going to take home 100% of what they raise,” said Jim Teed, Regional Vice President of Highmark Health.

The event was emceed by JET 24’s very own Sean Lafferty, Jill McCormick, and Jennifer Mobilia.