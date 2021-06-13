Erie residents want answers as to what is going on to Perry Monument at Presque Isle State Park

People in the community want answers as to what is going on to Perry Monument at Presque Isle State Park.

We spoke to people at the park today who want to see the monument fixed up.

One Erie resident said that she wants to see the monument the way it was before with the lights and the water fountain.

“I hope they repair it because it’s such a beautiful sight. To see the other side with the bricks falling off, it’s kind of disturbing,” said Khalifah Muhamnad, Erie Resident.

“My hopes for the monument is that one they would put the water back in and clean it out. You know it’s a beautiful sight. To see it up and running like it used to be,” said Erika Muhamnad, Erie Resident.

We reached out to Presque Isle State Park but did not get a comment.