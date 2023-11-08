The second public meeting for the Kahkwa Bridge Project took place Wednesday night to focus on what it’s end result may look like.

The bridge was demolished in October of 2021, primarily due to its advanced deteriorating condition.

Based on a follow-up neighborhood survey conducted by the city of Erie, the majority of residents requested a vehicular bridge with sidewalks and space for bikes.

“For all of our projects, public engagement is critical. We want to be sure the public understands what we’re doing, how we’re going it, and what the likely outcomes might be of that project. So, tonight was really to explain to them what that project is going to look like and how it’s going to blend into that community,” said Sidney Kaikai, lead transportation planner.

The project manager said people mainly asked about traffic control and impact to trees among other concerns.