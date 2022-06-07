Drivers in Erie are feeling the pinch as gas prices near $5/gallon

On June 7, gas was $4.99, a price many people said they never thought that they would pay.

“It’s a nightmare, it’s an absolute nightmare,” said Timothy Osterburg, Erie resident.

According to AAA, the state average is $4.98/gallon. The national average is $4.91.

“I drive every day and I drive for a living. It hurts because I have a 7-month old baby and as far as the gas and the formula being hard to find, when are we going to get some help from the government?” said Jeryl Marks, Erie resident.

In an effort to save money, people are using membership cards like at Sam’s Club where gas was $4.79/gallon on June 7.

“I got relatives out in California paying $8.10, so I guess this is a little cheaper,” Osterburg said.

Even though gas prices keep increasing, people say they are not going to let that get in their way.

“It is crazy, but it’s just not going to stop me from going places. I just went to Syracuse the other night with my daughter to see Paul McCartney and what can you do?” said Joanie Froess, Erie resident.

Many are wondering if or when prices will come donwn.

“I work everyday and it’s hard just to make it. So, I mean coming from a small guy, enough is enough,” Osterburg said.