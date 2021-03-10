Erie residents weigh in on their plans with upcoming stimulus checks

The new stimulus checks will be the largest COVID relief checks yet.

We spoke to some people about what their plans are with the money.

The third round of checks are here and we are finally seeing some relief from people who have many different ideas on what they want to do with their stimulus check.

The third round of stimulus checks are coming for many people. This check will be worth $1,400 and people are already making plans on what they want do with the money.

“Put a little bit in the bank, get caught up on the bills, buy a refrigerator, and put some in the car. It will definitely come in handy. We will put it to the best use possible,” said Dave Spencer.

As it warms up outside, many people are often thinking about home improvement projects.

A store manager at Valu Home Center wouldn’t be surprised to see stimulus money spent on home projects.

“I mean, all the spring and stuff are coming into stores. Everyone is going to start grilling again. They get to do their yards and all the gardens are going to happen again,” said Josh Marsden.

Many people have different plans for what they are going to do with this new stimulus check. However, this doesn’t necessarily mean that they are going to be saving it.

Instead of saving the stimulus money, one person plans on investing it in cryptocurrency.

“Well, with these stimulus checks coming it’s the perfect time to you know invest even more money and triple that money because times are tough right now,” said Nicole Green.

For one mother, she plans on focusing on her family.

“I have two daughters and I spoil them. So, we will probably be doing Barnes and Noble and probably whatever they want so that helps,” said Ashley Tirpak, Erie Resident.

All of the different things people can do with their stimulus check the most responses we’ve heard at JET 24 Action News is that people are going to spend it.

So stores expect more people coming in your doors soon.