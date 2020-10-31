Erie residents weighing options regarding trick or treating during COVID-19 pandemic

Many families heading to the Erie Zoo Friday night for the last weekend of ZooBoo. However, with rising COVID-19 numbers, how do they feel about other Halloween activities?

Residents we spoke to heard mixed responses. Some say they will keep their trick or treat tradition alive and others have concerns about spreading COVID-19.

Halloween events look a little different this year, like so many things.

One family at ZooBoo says they like to dress up ever year, and intend on trick or treating, wearing two kinds of masks this Halloween.

“We’ll just try to do it the safest way we can and just try to have fun and keep it a little bit normal.” said Kadie Barber.

Another family excited for their first ZooBoo saying they also look forward to trick or treating.

“Absolutely, we’re definitely giving out candy. We’re going trick or treating, we’re just gonna make the best of it.” said Leslee Perella.

In addition to adding to ZooBoo, many families say they plan on socially distanced walks instead of going door to door treat or treating.

“We don’t usually do that anyway, honestly.” said Joanie Sala.

“Yeah, we might take a stroller right around and see if there’s any other kinds he can watch, but yeah no candy after that.” said Nick Sala

“We plan to take a little walk. I don’t know about trick or treating. We just think maybe getting outside and seeing people and just keeping our distance, but still kind of getting the idea of it, which would be fun.” said Connie Schreffler.

You can read CDC guidelines for trick or treating this year by clicking here.