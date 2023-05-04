A local restaurant held a farewell celebration Thursday night before it changes ownership.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in the Liberty Plaza closed Thursday night, but not before a little party complete with drinks and live music.

The current owner said he’s ready to retire and he wanted to hold a celebration to thank his customers and the Erie Community for its support over the years.

“The people who love Dickey’s should know they ought to be able to come back here by June 1st and have a grand opening, a brand-new store under new ownership and it should be just as good. So, I hope the public will support and keep coming back,” said Dale McBrier, owner of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit.

Dickey’s first opened in the Liberty Plaza in 2016.