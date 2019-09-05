Erie Reuse Fest to take place this weekend

Local nonprofit organizations are urging you to bring out items that can be recycled and reused this Saturday.

The Erie Reuse Fest will go on for four hours, accepting different times which include bedding and bath supplies, office supplies, pet supplies, and medical equipment.

The fest will begin at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to wrap up at 2 p.m. UPMC Health Plan located at 380 E. Bayfront Pkwy Erie, PA 16507 is the drop off location.

For a full list of nonprofits you can visit https://www.mcwerie.org/events/erie-reuse-fest-2019.