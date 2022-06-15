Students from Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School and AHN Saint Vincent will be giving a presentation of the historic, cultural, and social significance of Juneteenth.

This presentation will take place on June 16 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the McGarvey Learning Center at Saint Vincent.

During this presentation Erie Rise students will be dressing in character to represent historical figures and leaders while they present monologues, poems, and quotes to commemorate and pay homage to those who paved the way for American freedoms.

“Our students have worked diligently on their presentations and are excited to showcase their hard work and enthusiasm for the Juneteenth celebration. It’s always a privilege to collaborate with community partners like AHN Saint Vincent Hospital, especially on projects that cultivate the love of learning and build confidence in our youth,” said Aubrey Favors, Interim CEO of Erie Rise.

While students are in character, they will expound upon the experiences of past, present, and future leaders of diverse backgrounds.

The purpose of this presentation is to educate, inform, and inspire the youth to continue developing a lifelong love for learning in and outside of the classroom.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, this program will be private and by invitation only.