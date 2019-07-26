Erie Rise held a meeting to talk about their future

Erie Rise held a meeting at the Booker T Washington Center to talk about their future. Teachers spoke about their experiences working at Erie Rise. Parents also gave testimonials about the Charter school.

In April the Erie School Board voted against renewing the school’s Charter. “We want to make sure they understand the process and what we are going through with the Erie School District,” said Erie Rise’s solicitor Thomas Fitzpatrick.

The next hearing involving Erie Rise and ESD will be on August 7th at East Middle School.