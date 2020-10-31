Erie Rise holds barbecue to welcome back new and returning students

One local school wanted to give it’s current and new students a warm welcome back before the school starts back up on November 9th.

Erie Rise held a barbecue and guided tour for new students, kindergartners and returning students along with their parents.

There were also door prizes which included a Play Station 5.

Erie Rise CEO Aubrey Fabors said that the school wanted to do something positive in the community and wanted to make sure their students have and enjoyable school experience.

“A lot of our staff we want to welcome back our students that are coming back in November. We want to have a chance to greet some of our incoming students who are registering for Kindergarten,” said Aubrey Fabors, CEO of Erie Rise.

Safety precautions were also practiced during the barbecue event. The principal added that this event was a great way for the community to see the new Erie Rise.