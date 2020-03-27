Erie Rise Leadership Academy connecting with students virtually

Teachers at Erie Rise Leadership Academy are still connecting with their students daily.

After the closing of all Pennsylvania schools, Erie Rise teachers came up with the idea to connect with their students virtually.

They’re doing this by posting videos every week to engage with the students and families of the school. The videos started out as teachers just reading, but now they are doing various other activities in their videos. Some of those activities include reading, fishing, cooking and more.

“Even in this pandemic, the fact that my staff is rallying and volunteering to record themselves doing crazy things for our kids really means a lot and shows the dedication and commitment to the staff at Erie Rise here.”

The teachers post the videos to the Erie Rise Facebook page and YouTube for the students and families to enjoy.