Erie Rise Leadership Academy holds career day for students

Students learned about future career paths at the Erie Rise Leadership Academy on Saturday.

Career Day at the school gave students the chance to hear from local professionals and leaders. Students listened to a series of speakers each hour, where they gained insight and motivation about how to be successful in the future.

Speakers included professors from Gannon University, health journalists, authors and adjunct professors from Syracuse University. Today’s event allowed students to learn about the importance of education for their designated career interests in the years ahead.

“Anytime you see somebody successful and showing that you can be whatever you want to be, I came from where you came from and I’ve succeeded. I think that’s always an inspiration. ” said Kelvin Jefferson, head coach for Gannon University’s men’s basketball team.

Alumni also attended the event in order to educate the students.