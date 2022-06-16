Juneteenth celebrations continued June 16 at Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School.

To highlight the historic, cultural and social significance of Juneteenth, the students gave a special presentation.

Students dressed up as historical figures and leaders to deliver monologues, poems and quotes about the final emancipation of slaves in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.

Thursday’s events also served to educate and inspire the students to develop a lifelong love for learning in and out of the classroom.

“It’s important to understand and have knowledge of Juneteenth because it is important to understand who we are as a people and as we understand who we are, we can collectively grow together and we can become empowered,” said Sarah Bridgett, Erie Rise Leadership Academy Charter School.

The Juneteenth presentation was put on in collaboration with AHN Saint Vincent.