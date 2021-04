One local school will be receiving nearly $238,000 to expand its computer science program.

This is part of Governor Tom Wolf’ s PAsmart Initiative aimed at expanding Science and Technology Education.

Erie Rise Academy will use the money to introduce coding and robotics to students in grades 6-8.

Over the next decade, seven out of ten jobs in the state will require workers to use computers and new technologies.

26 other statewide schools received funding totaling $10.8 million.