Erie Runners Club cancels 2020 race season due to Covid-19

The Erie Runners Club has announced it has canceled its summer races for the 2020 season.

The events falling victim to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The Erie Half Marathon in July won’t be happening. Neither will the August UPMC Mayor’s Cup race as part of the Celebrate Erie weekend. In September, the ERC’s big Presque Isle Marathon has also been cancelled.

Club president Dave Comi said these events attract thousands of runners and take hundreds of volunteers to organize. There is just no way to do them safely.



The club is considering a virtual Turkey Trot later in the year, which is traditionally their biggest event of the year on Thanksgiving Day.