Erie Runners Club hold annual Thanksgiving turkey trot

There were plenty of runners at Presque Isle this morning working off some calories before turkey time later on Thanksgiving Day. It was the annual Turkey Trot at Presque Isle State Park.

The event is a Thanksgiving classic hosted by the Erie Runners Club. Nearly 2500 runners took to the peninsula for the run. As tradition, there is two races. The first is a 10K with about 500 racers taking part and a 5K with about 2300 reacers.

According to the Erie Runners Club president Dave Comi, they have had bigger turnouts, but they still had a lot of brave runners.

“This is still a good portion on people and it allows us to have a good time with a lot of people…a lot of family.” Comi said.

Comi adding some runners from the 10K finished up their run and hopped back in line to run with family members.

