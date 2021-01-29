Erie Runner’s Club Spring Marathon at Presque Isle State Park in jeopardy due to COVID-19 restrictions

This spring’s annual marathon at Presque Isle is not likely going to get the green light.

According to the Erie Runner’s Club president Dave Comi, Presque Isle State Park’s COVID restrictions are too extreme.

The limitations only allow 135 people including volunteers. They also have to follow CDC guidelines of six feet social distance and mandatory mask wearing.

“Unless one of the race directors wants to do virtual, but in person running, because of the limitations of 135 people including your volunteers, it really is very silly to try and put on an event for 75 people.” Comi said.

Comi is hoping the restrictions ease soon, so they can still hold their July and September marathons. Over 2,000 runners usually show up to the September marathon.