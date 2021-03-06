Erie RV and Sport Expo takes place at the Bayfront Convention Center

Many folks are thrilled to get out of the house and experience the Byafront Convention Center’s first major event since the start of the pandemic the Erie RV and Sport Expo.

Families are wanting to have that family bonding experience and others are purchasing RV’s to take their vacation close to home.

RVs and campers are one of the main attractions for people who want to experience camping or even go on a vacation.

For Hailey, camping is something she and her family have done for a long time.

“We love camping. We have always done tent camping. My parents had a camper when they were younger,” said Hailey Rupp, Erie Resident.

For Rupp and her family, getting a camper could mean more family time together.

“Now that I’m going off to college and my brother is growing up a little bit, they want to kind of get out of the house a little more and spend more time together,” said Rupp.

According to sales manager Brandon Boyer, there is an increase in demand for RVs and campers.

“Camping has been around for forever. It’s not going to go away. I think people are looking for alternative ways to spend their recreational time and it’s something that you can get into and it’s very affordable,” said Brandon Boyer, General Sales Manager for Boyer RV Center.

“That’s their vacation spot that they can go to at any time. It’s safe and it’s clean. It’s their own,” said Mark Concilla, President of Erie Promotions.

Trying to travel during the pandemic is hard, which might be why people are investing in Rvs to stay closer to home.

“People are purchasing RVs because they want to vacation closer. Regionally people are buying RVs and putting them on camp grounds,” said Concilla.

“You can go wherever you want and not have to pack anything in a hotel. It’s pretty nice too,” said Rupp.

Boyer said that these campers fit any lifestyle and any budget.

There are many different RVs for different purposes, but for Hailey and her family it’s all about the family experience.

Sunday March 6th is the last day for the RV show and tickets must be purchased online.