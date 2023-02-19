It was the final day for outdoorsman to head down to the Bayfront Convention Center for the Erie RV and Sports expo.

The show wrapped up at 4 p.m. Sunday, with those attending this weekend able to shop for various travel trailers as well as hunting and fishing gear.

One RV dealership summarized how the weekend went as a whole.

“It’s been extremely busy here actually. We’ve had an immense amount of support here. A lot of people coming in yesterday. It started off a little slower this morning, now folks are getting out of church, done with brunch, starting to get really busy around here,” said Matt Till, Boyer RV director of marketing.

“What we find is that families have been looking for the bunkhouses. They want the additional beds in the back, a nice living space just so you’re not cramped in your home away from home,” Till continued.

If you missed the show, Boyer RV said that they’re holding an open house all week at their business on upper Peach Street.