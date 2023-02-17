If you’re thinking about warmer weather and getting outside, the Bayfront is the place to be.

This weekend, Feb. 17-19, the Bayfront Convention Center is the site of the Erie RV & Sport Expo. The three-day event started on Friday, Feb. 17, showing off the latest in RVs, camping, power sports and travel.

The RV & Sport Expo continues until 8 p.m. on Friday. It continues on Saturday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and again on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tickets are $7 at the door and $6 online. Kids under 10 are free.