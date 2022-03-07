As the weather gets warmer, some people want to get out of the house, possibly with a new purchase such as an RV or camper.

It was a warm day on March 6. and a great time to get in the camping mood for some which made it the best time for people since it was the last day of the Erie RV and Sport Expo.

It’s a wrap Sunday for the Erie RV and Sport Expo, but not without another big turnout of people seeking campers and RV’s.

“We’re just here with our camping buddies and having a good time. It’s always fun to look around,” said Sam Spaulding, Erie Resident.

The Spaulding family just retired a couple of years ago and they hope to upgrade their camper while traveling more.

“We just camp near our home. We go around the area where we live and can’t mostly. We haven’t taken it out of state at all yet so soon maybe,” said Lyaine Spaulding, Erie Resident.

According to the show promoter, there’s been a record number for attendance this year for people looking at RV’s and campers.

“I think everybody really had cabin fever this year. It’s been a pretty rough winter and this past weekend Mother Nature is really kind to us. So everyone had the opportunity to come from far south and other areas just to kind of come down and look at all the campers and RV’s,” said Mark Concilla, Show Promoter, Bayfront Convention Center.

Many different vendors were located at the sports side of the expo.

Ed Concilla has owned his own hunting and consulting business for 40 years and has attended the expo every year since it began.

“We’re based in North East, but we offer hunting and fishing trips for all over the world. We go from New Zealand to Newfoundland and South Africa. We are pretty varied in what we offer,” said Ed Concilla, Founder of North Country Adventures.

People we spoke with said that they were excited to see what was new for the show this year. They are also looking forward to the show next year.