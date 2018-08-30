Erie's large item pickup will extend all year Video

The city of Erie's large item pickup will be extended year 'round.

Since June, the city has been collecting 1-3 large items per household as part of a pilot program. Now, year 'round, collection with reservations will replace the bulk-item collection that had been held in April.

Erie residents must request bulk item collection at least 72 hours ahead of their regular weekly trash pick-up and they must receive a confirmation.

Mayor Joe Schember says, "This allows us to eliminate the mess that we have for those 4 weeks where people just dump stuff and we have code violations that occur. "

The Department of Public Works says because of high demand, some residents may be put on a waitlist.

To schedule a pick-up, call 814-870-1550.



