Erie's large item pickup will extend all year
The city of Erie's large item pickup will be extended year 'round.
Since June, the city has been collecting 1-3 large items per household as part of a pilot program. Now, year 'round, collection with reservations will replace the bulk-item collection that had been held in April.
Erie residents must request bulk item collection at least 72 hours ahead of their regular weekly trash pick-up and they must receive a confirmation.
Mayor Joe Schember says, "This allows us to eliminate the mess that we have for those 4 weeks where people just dump stuff and we have code violations that occur. "
The Department of Public Works says because of high demand, some residents may be put on a waitlist.
To schedule a pick-up, call 814-870-1550.
More Stories
-
EPD has confirmed that a body has been found on the 1000 block of…
-
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – August 30, 2018 – Tops Markets, LLC ("Tops" or…
-
One of five defendants charged with running a meth lab appeared in…