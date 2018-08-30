Local News

Erie's large item pickup will extend all year

By:

Posted: Aug 30, 2018 12:20 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 30, 2018 12:20 PM EDT

Erie's large item pickup will extend all year

The city of Erie's large item pickup will be extended year 'round.

Since June, the city has been collecting 1-3 large items per household as part of a pilot program.  Now, year 'round, collection with reservations will replace the bulk-item collection that had been held in April. 

Erie residents must request bulk item collection at least 72 hours ahead of their regular weekly trash pick-up and they must receive a confirmation.  

Mayor Joe Schember says, "This allows us to eliminate the mess that we have for those 4 weeks where people just dump stuff and we have code violations that occur. "

The Department of Public Works says because of high demand, some residents may be put on a waitlist. 

To schedule a pick-up, call 814-870-1550.


 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected