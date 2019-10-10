Erie School Board approves committee creation to review outsourcing custodial services

The Erie School Board has approved the creation of a committee to review outsourcing custodial services.

Within the school district’s financial plan, the district is going out and receiving requests for proposals to outsource the custodial services. In order to evaluate this, the Erie School Board appointed three of its members to the committee. Representatives from the two unions that would be affected by this change as well as teachers and administrators are expected to be added onto the committee.

“There’s an anticipated financial savings with this, but more importantly we want to make sure if we do outsource, we have a qualified contractor come in and they’re doing the cleaning the way they should for our students.” said Brian Polito, Superintendent of the Erie School District.

The district is hoping to have the RFP’s back by January so this can be considered in the next budget cycle.