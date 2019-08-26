Erie School Board approves Montessori Regional Charter School opening, with cap on enrollment

One Regional Charter School has officially received approval from the Erie School Board to begin its first academic year in a new building. However, with that approval comes limitations on how large the charter school can grow.

The Regional Charter School has received one of the two approvals it still needs in order to operate as scheduled by having its first day of school next Tuesday.

“We have just been very lucky with everybody that we’ve worked with, and just brought her up in the educational system with,” said Angela Long, Mother to Montessori Student.

Now there is a limit on just how many students can have that educational experience at the Montessori Regional Charter School.

The Erie School Board voted unanimously to allow the school to move forward in its new location on the former Villa Maria Campus, with an enrollment cap of 650 students.

“They have been planning this for a very long time, so you know we have been talking to them about this for quite awhile. It makes a lot of sense for them to move onto one campus instead of two. It makes sense transportation wise to only go to one campus. The cap also helps us manage our budget moving forward,” said Brian Polito, Erie School Superintendent.

Right now the Charter School is a home to students from Kindergarten to sixth grade, but with this new location, 7th and 8th grade could come in the future.

Even though there is a new student cap, one board member explained that each parents needs to evaluate their child’s educational needs before signing them up for the school year.

“Whether your child goes into charter school or public school, if you want your child to succeed you have to be involved,” said Tom Spagel, Erie School Board Member.

The first day of school for Montessori students is scheduled for September 3. Action News reached out to Montessori School, however, they were unavailable for comment.

The Millcreek School Board is also expected to vote on the Regional Charter School meeting this evening.