The Erie School District is giving more than 60 administrators a pay raise.

On Wednesday, the school board said that they’re looking to compete with other districts by implementing a raise. This comes following a raise for teachers in November.

The president of the Erie School Board told us that this is a move meant to incentivize qualified candidates to take jobs within the district.

Over the last several years, Brian Polito, Erie School District’s superintendent, says they’ve been systematically going through employment groups, comparing salaries to other markets. Polito said administrators are being the last staff members to be considered for these wage changes.

“We actually commissioned a salary study report with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association. They came in and did an evaluation of our administrative salaries and found that almost 90% of our administrators were below average compared to peer school districts,” said Brian Polito, Erie School District superintendent.

This comes a month after teachers in the district saw a 5.48% raise, the same rate of increase that administrators are now seeing. The district, like many other employers, is also seeing challenges filling positions.

“It’s been a challenge for us, even with administrators. We currently have two assistant principal positions open. We’ve made offers to several qualified candidates, but they’ve turned it down because of the salaries,” Polito added.

Since being removed from the state’s financial watch list in September, the district receives increased state funding allowing for pay raises to take place.

Polito also said that the $6.6 million of Level Up funding also helped level the playing field, saying it lets them think more long-term and make salaries more competitive.

“There’s nothing more important for our city than the education of our kids. That means that we need qualified, strong administrators who are able to help us work through the challenges in our schools and make sure that our students are successful. We want the very best. That means we have to be competitive with wages,” said Daria Devlin, Erie School Board president.

Polito added that administrative salaries make up only about 2% of the district-wide budget, while teachers come in at around 20%.