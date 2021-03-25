Erie School Board approves plan for students to return to the classroom

The Erie School Board has approved a plan to allow full time in person instruction for all grade levels.

The school board called Thursday’s meeting after the CDC released new guidelines allowing students to be masked within a three-foot range.

One mother who has children in the Erie School District says from a mental and socialization standpoint, kids need to be in school.

“Just getting back into a normal swing of things, it’s just been disrupted for far too long. I think that its just important for their development.” said Brandes Montgomery.

In person instruction for middle and high school students will tentatively resume the week of April 5th. In person learning for elementary students is set to resume the week of April 26th.

Erie School Board president Tyler Titus says their main focus is still getting them back in the classroom, but in a safe manner.

“We pulled in the board to vote on a health and safety plan that has been looked over by the Erie County Health Department so we can get as many kids back into school face to face as possible, with keeping the students, teachers and the families and community safe.” Titus said.

Titus said they don’t want to see too many students falling behind.

“Our goal, and we know what’s true is that students learn better when they are in the classroom. So, our goal is to get as many students back into school that we can.” Titus said.

“I feel it would benefit her and she would be looking forward to going back to be with her friends, especially at the teenager age, 15-16, they need to go back and socialize.” Montgomery said.

Titus said the school district is working with parents to make sure they are included in the process. Parents still have the option of hybrid learning or all virtual.