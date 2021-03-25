Erie School Board approves plan for students to return to the classroom

The Erie School Board has approved a plan to allow full time in person instruction for all grade levels.

In person instruction for middle and high school students will tentatively resume during the week of April 5th.

In person learning for elementary students is set to resume during the week of April 26th.

The school board called the meeting after the CDC released new guidelines, which allow students to be masked within a three-feet range.

“We pulled in the board to vote on a health and safety plan that has been looked over by the Erie County Health Department. We can get as many kids back in to school face to face as possible with keeping the students, teachers and families safe.” said Tyler Titus, Erie School Board President.

All students who have elected to continue 100% remote learning will continue to participate in remote learning.