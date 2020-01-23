Erie School Board continues discussion on privatizing custodial services

Talks about the Erie School District privatizing custodial services continues tonight.

The Erie School Board looking to outsource custodial positions as a way to cut back on costs.

Several bids were originally made to the school board and those bids have now been narrowed down to two. One from Metz and another from A-B-M. A custodian for the Erie School District adding he hopes the board comes to a decision quickly.

“There’s a lot of good people that work for the School District in custodian positions. They have families and they’re trying to do as much as they can and we really care about the students. I think if they go ahead and outsource, they’re not going to get the same care for the students that they get with the custodial staff they have.” said Ian Johnson, a custodian with the Erie School District.

The board is planning to finalize recommendations on February 12th.