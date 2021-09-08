Erie School Board directors seek to make changes to security following fight at Veteran’s Stadium

After a fight broke out at Veteran’s Stadium, some Erie School Board directors said that changes to security may be needed.

Erie School Board members met on September 8th at East Middle School.

Despite no arrests being made, some school board members believe that action is needed to prevent future incidents.

A fight at Veteran’s Stadium could lead to some big changes at Erie High sporting events.

“We need to make sure that our students are safe, and if we have to staff with additional police officers then that’s what we have to do. There’s nothing more important than the safety of students and their families,” said Tom Spagel, Director of Erie School Board.

According to Erie School Police Sargent Kelly Cahill, no arrests were made at the Cathedral Prep Erie High football game on September 3rd.

Spagel said that they are aiming to increase the school district police force from seven to twelve full time officers. Spagel said that some behaviors need to change.

“We have to have an honest dialogue between parents and their students, and proper behavior begins at home,” said Spagel.

Another school board director said that there was a movement to change the role of security. However, this incident demonstrates that there is a need at school events.

“With this not being students that were from these schools you know that’s something that we can still think about, but for just now we will have to beef up security at least during the games,” said Angela McNair, Director of Erie School Board.

McNair said that after a year of COVID impacting capacity rules at high school games, she is disappointed to see fans disrupting school activities and potentially putting students in danger.

“We don’t want to see players scared running for their lives whether there was any type of weapons or not. If that’s what they were led to believe when people are fighting in there you don’t know what will happen next,” said McNair.

The school board meeting started at 6 p.m. Directors are continuing to say students safety is their top priority and more security may be added.

